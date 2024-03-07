Turkmenistan and IEA forge deeper partnership in energy sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Turkmenistan discussed with the International Energy Agency (IEA) the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in the Energy Sector of Turkmenistan (TEIF 2024), scheduled for April 24-25, which will be held in Paris, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France Maksat Charyev and the Executive Director of the IEA, Fatih Birol.

During the meeting, the parties noted that within the framework of the investment forum, representatives of leading energy, construction, transport, and telecommunications companies, as well as global financial institutions, will discuss the role of Turkmenistan in the global energy sector and issues of attracting appropriate investments.

The Turkmen Ambassador presented the head of the IEA with an official invitation to the forum, stressing that the presence of the distinguished guest at the event would enrich the country's initiatives in the field of fuel and energy cooperation.

For his part, Fatih Birol thanked the Turkmen side for the invitation and highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan joining the Global Methane Pledge.

He also noted that the International Energy Agency is ready to assist Turkmenistan in finding donors for the development of the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, which owns one of the Galkynysh largest gas fields and has conditions for the development of solar and wind energy, has been actively adapting to the global transition to new types of energy in recent years, as well as developing cooperation with foreign leading companies.