Azerbaijani Azneft Production Union makes personnel reshuffle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The Azneft Production Union, belonging to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has made a personnel reshuffle in its management, the company's press center told Trend.

Shahmar Huseynov was dismissed from the post of general director and appointed as an advisor to the president of SOCAR. Huseynov has been the head of Azneft since December 2019.

Azneft is now headed by 56-year-old Ali Gurbanov, who previously headed the Umid Babek field block operating company's representative office.

Gurbanov worked at SOCAR from 1991 through 1998, holding various positions. In 1998, he joined bp, and in 2011, he returned to SOCAR.

To note, Azneft oversees the extraction of oil and gas through corresponding production directorates.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel