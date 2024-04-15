Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 15 April 2024 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by 48 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $93.27 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $94.73 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $92.26 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $91.5 per barrel last week, which is 30 cents (0.32 percent) higher than the previous week. The maximum price was $92.88 per barrel, and the minimum price was $90.45 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged 63 cents (0.85 percent) higher than the previous week at $74.77 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $75.99 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.93 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by 89 cents (0.98 percent) to $92.1 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $93.35 per barrel, and the minimum price was $91.19 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

08.04.2024

09.04.2024

10.04.2024

11.04.2024

12.04.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$93.33

$93.08

$92.26

$92.96

$94.73

$93.27

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$91.69

$91.37

$90.45

$91.11

$92.88

$91.5

Urals (EX NOVO)

$74.84

$74.67

$73.93

$74.43

$75.99

$74.77

Dated Brent

$92.2

$91.93

$91.19

$91.81

$93.35

$92.1

