Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by 48 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $93.27 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $94.73 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $92.26 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $91.5 per barrel last week, which is 30 cents (0.32 percent) higher than the previous week. The maximum price was $92.88 per barrel, and the minimum price was $90.45 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged 63 cents (0.85 percent) higher than the previous week at $74.77 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $75.99 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.93 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by 89 cents (0.98 percent) to $92.1 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $93.35 per barrel, and the minimum price was $91.19 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 08.04.2024 09.04.2024 10.04.2024 11.04.2024 12.04.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $93.33 $93.08 $92.26 $92.96 $94.73 $93.27 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $91.69 $91.37 $90.45 $91.11 $92.88 $91.5 Urals (EX NOVO) $74.84 $74.67 $73.93 $74.43 $75.99 $74.77 Dated Brent $92.2 $91.93 $91.19 $91.81 $93.35 $92.1

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel