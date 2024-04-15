Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, increased by 48 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $93.27 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $94.73 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $92.26 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $91.5 per barrel last week, which is 30 cents (0.32 percent) higher than the previous week. The maximum price was $92.88 per barrel, and the minimum price was $90.45 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged 63 cents (0.85 percent) higher than the previous week at $74.77 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $75.99 per barrel, and the minimum was $73.93 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by 89 cents (0.98 percent) to $92.1 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $93.35 per barrel, and the minimum price was $91.19 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
08.04.2024
|
09.04.2024
|
10.04.2024
|
11.04.2024
|
12.04.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$93.33
|
$93.08
|
$92.26
|
$92.96
|
$94.73
|
$93.27
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$91.69
|
$91.37
|
$90.45
|
$91.11
|
$92.88
|
$91.5
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$74.84
|
$74.67
|
$73.93
|
$74.43
|
$75.99
|
$74.77
|
Dated Brent
|
$92.2
|
$91.93
|
$91.19
|
$91.81
|
$93.35
|
$92.1
