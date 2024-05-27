Turkmenistan plans to conduct methane emissions survey in oil and gas sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. A review on the quantification of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector is planned in Turkmenistan, which will serve as a basis for the development of specific measures to reduce these emissions, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Advisor on Environmental Issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Makhtumkuli Akmuradov, at the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC 2024) in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

According to him, climate change issues pose new challenges for Turkmenistan, forcing it to modernize already-adopted national plans and laws as well as create new ones.

Akmuradov also stressed the priority of environmental protection issues for Turkmenistan and confirmed the country's readiness to fulfill its international obligations on this issue.

Meanwhile, the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC 2024) started on May 27 and will last until May 29, 2024.

The participants of the event discuss topical issues in Central Asia related to water, energy, food security, and environmental sustainability in the context of climate change.