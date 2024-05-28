Society of Petroleum Engineers gears up for conference in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will host a conference on innovations in the oil and gas development industry in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, on November 26–28. Trend reports via SPE.

The conference, which will convene experts from the Caspian Sea countries and other oil-producing regions worldwide, will cover various topics, including advancements in the drilling industry, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, geological sciences, energy transition, decarbonization, offshore operations and logistics, project management, reservoir dynamics, and the development of unconventional fuel resources.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Joint Stock Company National Company (JSC NC) “KazMunayGas” (KMG), serves as the chairman of the conference, with participants including representatives from Tengizchevroil, Fluor, NCOC, and other companies.

To note, the next SPE conference is scheduled for February 2025 in Baku. The previous event in Baku took place in late November 2023.

