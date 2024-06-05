Gas sources diversification calls for infrastructure development - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Infrastructure development, including delivery routes, is essential for gas source diversification, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“We need to enhance infrastructure, including delivery routes, to diversify our energy and gas sources. There's considerable pressure in Europe for diversification, but definitions vary. Our concept involves increasing the number of sources, not replacing them. True diversification demands more sources, which is why we've urged the European Union to boost pipeline capacity in Southeast Europe, enabling increased gas purchases from Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Türkiye,” he said.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started its work on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

