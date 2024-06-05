Hungary aims to remove ideological debates from energy supply matters - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary's priority is to eliminate ideological approaches and political debates from energy supply matters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, we witness how the security of energy supply becomes entangled in international political conflicts. Ideological debates only serve to complicate this matter. Our primary objective, in terms of priorities, is to eliminate ideological approaches and political disputes over energy supply issues. Let's approach this with common sense, viewing energy supply as a physical and mathematical challenge rather than a philosophical or ideological one," he stated.

The minister highlighted Hungary's fair and well-considered policy, which rejects any ideological influence when ensuring secure energy supplies.

"We adamantly oppose any ideology or interference concerning the security of our energy supplies. Ensuring secure energy supplies for our nation is of utmost importance. In today's challenging global landscape, we must dispel negative stereotypes surrounding nuclear energy to ensure sustainable and secure energy supplies worldwide," he emphasized.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

