Azerbaijan's oil handling capabilities reach 20-25 million tons - SOCAR official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan is capable of receiving and transshipping 20-25 million tons of oil, an advisor to the President at SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) Zaur Gahramanov said during the "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He noted the presence of terminals in Dubandi, capable of handling 10 million tons of oil and oil products annually, as well as multiple terminals in the Garadagh region along Azerbaijan's Caspian coast.

This infrastructure is interconnected with the pipeline system (including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines) and railroad networks leading to Black Sea ports in Georgia and Türkiye.

Gahramanov highlighted the utilization of Azerbaijan's transit potential by Caspian countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Will be updated