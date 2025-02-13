Azerbaijan gradually resuming operations of "Neft Dashlari-Chilov-Shah Sachi-Dubendi" oil pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan is gradually resuming the operations of "Neft Dashlari- Chilov-Shah Sachi-Dubendi" oil pipeline, "Azneft" Production Union told Trend.

"A leak was detected on the Neft Dashlari – Chilov – Shah Sachi – Dubendi oil pipeline, operated by the Azneft Production Union. In response to the incident, relevant state authorities and other operators in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea were contacted. Information was exchanged, and necessary measures were coordinated to contain and eliminate the leak,” Azneft said in a statement.

As weather conditions improved on Feb. 9, restoration efforts began.

“Tanker vessels docked at the Oil Rocks (Neft Dashlari) to facilitate oil transportation, minimizing the impact on production while ensuring the suspension of flow through the damaged pipeline, effectively stopping the leak.

As part of the repair process, a remotely operated vehicle was deployed, and a diving team was mobilized. Crews conducted an underwater inspection at the site and developed a comprehensive repair plan. The repairs were completed by noon on Feb. 11, and starting from 1:30 p.m. gradual resumption of the pipeline operations begun," Azneft said.