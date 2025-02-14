High-investment battery energy storage project kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan is gearing up to deploy advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Trend reports.

On this account, Azerenergy OJSC has initiated the requisite groundwork for the project. The company is currently seeking a contractor to carry out the installation of the BESS.

The ballpark figure for the project is around 250.1 million manat ($147.1 million).

To note, Azerbaijan's AzerenergyOJSC began preliminary design work, including determining the optimal locations for a 250 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Azerbaijan's energy system, along with detailed design and construction technical specifications, last summer.

Additionally, last year, the nation's Ministry of Energy signed an implementation agreement with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power company for a 200 MW Battery Energy Storage System project.

