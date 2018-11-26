Central Bank of Iran's suggestions of banking transparency approved

26 November 2018 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.26

Trend:

The Supreme Economic Coordination Council has approved the Central Bank of Iran's suggestions for more transparent banking transactions and combating money laundry.

The council session led by President Hassan Rouhani, attended by Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani has reviewed the CBI chief's report on currency market that included central bank efforts to more transparent currency market and creating confidence in real value of foreign currency rate, Tasnim reported.

The Iranian currency (rial) has rebounded recently due to CBI interventions on foreign currency prices. The devaluation of rial has previously led to frenzy in the currency market, where people invested their money in gold, foreign currencies and other properties. The rise of basic goods prices was the result of turbulence in the market.

The head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran, who was also present at the session, has discussed the general resources and budget expenditures for the upcoming Persian new year (March21).

The new budget would focus on providing social justice, attention to people's incomes and living conditions, the growth of employment and support for domestic production.

In this regard, policies such as the allocating official rate currency for supply of basic goods, increase of salaries for the employees and pensioners, as well as the provision of support packages to low income families were emphasized by the council.

The council insisted on attention to people's needs, specially the low income class in the new budget plan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 13:19
CBI announces conditions to establish branches of foreign banks in Iran
Finance 12:46
Iranian company opens tender on copper mine project
Tenders 12:26
Armed incident on Turkish-Iranian border
Turkey 12:17
Iran's carpet market on the rise
Economy news 11:51
Iran imports over 49 tons of buttons
Economy news 11:38
Latest
All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation
Kazakhstan 13:19
Ytong blocks production site to open in Georgia next year
Georgia 13:13
Defense minister builds health center at his own expense
Tajikistan 13:11
Kyrgyz Interior Minister and Head of OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek discuss topical issues of cooperation
Kyrgyzstan 13:08
Dispatcher mistake causes horrible train collision in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkey 13:00
Uzbekistan's insurance firms collect almost twice more premiums
Economy news 12:59
UN rep: More women should hold leading positions in Azerbaijan
Society 12:54
French SUEZ Group reveals time of reaching agreement on water management in Sumgait
Economy news 12:52
Dead, injured reported as chopper falls on residential area in Istanbul (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Turkey 12:51