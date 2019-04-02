Profit of Azerbaijani banks decreases

2 April 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijani banks completed February 2019 with an aggregate net profit of 49.2 million manats, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

For comparison: at the end of January, the net profit of banks amounted to 42.6 million manats, at the beginning of the year - 279.4 million manats, at the end of February 2018 - 141.3 million manats.

The interest income of banks in the reporting period amounted to 319.3 million manats, including 226.9 million manats of income from interest on loans and 99.2 million manats of non-interest income.

Interest expenses of banks amounted to 96.3 million manats, including 61.3 million manats for payment of interest on deposits and 164.2 million manats for non-interest expenses.

The operating profit of banks in February amounted to 113.7 million manats (at the beginning of the year - 694.6 million manats, at the end of February 2018 - 113.7 million manats).

During the reporting period, banks created reserves to cover possible losses totaling 55.4 million manats.

There are 30 banks in Azerbaijan, including 2 state-owned ones.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on April 2)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy 2 April 20:21
Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks slightly increases
Finance 2 April 20:16
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents mull negotiation process on Karabakh conflict settlement
Politics 2 April 20:12
PASHA Capital still leader among Azerbaijani brokers
Economy 2 April 20:04
Azerbaijan simplifying visa procedures for participants of UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku
Politics 2 April 20:00
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC increases electricity production, export in 1Q19
Oil&Gas 2 April 19:48
Latest
London's Tulip skyscraper given planning permission
Europe 04:33
Mexico says US border truck traffic is slower, doesn't see shutdown
US 03:23
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
US 02:38
6.5-magnitude quake hits Alaska
US 02:25
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 00:31
AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)
Society 2 April 23:58
Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency
Arab World 2 April 23:09
Minister: Bosnia and Herzegovina working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 2 April 22:30
Fire occurs at Texas chemical facility: 2 injured
US 2 April 22:07