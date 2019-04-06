Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6
Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.797 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.4569 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
2,197.981
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
2,186.234
|
March 27
|
2,234.9645
|
April 3
|
2,198.2785
|
March 28
|
2,228.3515
|
April 4
|
2,197.607
|
March 29
|
2,191.5465
|
April 5
|
2,192.184
|
Average weekly
|
2,218.2875
|
Average weekly
|
2,194.4569
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0299 manats or 0.12 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7333 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
25.7632
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
25.5967
|
March 27
|
26.1958
|
April 3
|
25.813
|
March 28
|
26.0241
|
April 4
|
25.7602
|
March 29
|
25.5311
|
April 5
|
25.7333
|
Average weekly
|
25.917
|
Average weekly
|
25.7333
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 64.073 manats or 4.42 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,470.8927 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
1,449.59
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
1,443.725
|
March 27
|
1,463.6405
|
April 3
|
1,461.15
|
March 28
|
1,455.8545
|
April 4
|
1,486.3355
|
March 29
|
1,437.078
|
April 5
|
1,513.663
|
Average weekly
|
1,452.191
|
Average weekly
|
1,470.8927
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.935 manats or 0.76 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,388.1226 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
2,353.463
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
2,409.58
|
March 27
|
2,631.2345
|
April 3
|
2,444.3705
|
March 28
|
2,464.32
|
April 4
|
2,397.6715
|
March 29
|
2,321.894
|
April 5
|
2,335.528
|
Average weekly
|
2,472.4828
|
Average weekly
|
2,388.1226
