Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.797 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.4569 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 25 - April 1 2,197.981 March 26 - April 2 2,186.234 March 27 2,234.9645 April 3 2,198.2785 March 28 2,228.3515 April 4 2,197.607 March 29 2,191.5465 April 5 2,192.184 Average weekly 2,218.2875 Average weekly 2,194.4569

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0299 manats or 0.12 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7333 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 25 - April 1 25.7632 March 26 - April 2 25.5967 March 27 26.1958 April 3 25.813 March 28 26.0241 April 4 25.7602 March 29 25.5311 April 5 25.7333 Average weekly 25.917 Average weekly 25.7333

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 64.073 manats or 4.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,470.8927 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 25 - April 1 1,449.59 March 26 - April 2 1,443.725 March 27 1,463.6405 April 3 1,461.15 March 28 1,455.8545 April 4 1,486.3355 March 29 1,437.078 April 5 1,513.663 Average weekly 1,452.191 Average weekly 1,470.8927

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.935 manats or 0.76 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,388.1226 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 25 - April 1 2,353.463 March 26 - April 2 2,409.58 March 27 2,631.2345 April 3 2,444.3705 March 28 2,464.32 April 4 2,397.6715 March 29 2,321.894 April 5 2,335.528 Average weekly 2,472.4828 Average weekly 2,388.1226

