Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

6 April 2019 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.797 manats or 0.3 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,194.4569 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 25

-

April 1

2,197.981

March 26

-

April 2

2,186.234

March 27

2,234.9645

April 3

2,198.2785

March 28

2,228.3515

April 4

2,197.607

March 29

2,191.5465

April 5

2,192.184

Average weekly

2,218.2875

Average weekly

2,194.4569

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0299 manats or 0.12 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7333 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 25

-

April 1

25.7632

March 26

-

April 2

25.5967

March 27

26.1958

April 3

25.813

March 28

26.0241

April 4

25.7602

March 29

25.5311

April 5

25.7333

Average weekly

25.917

Average weekly

25.7333

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 64.073 manats or 4.42 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,470.8927 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 25

-

April 1

1,449.59

March 26

-

April 2

1,443.725

March 27

1,463.6405

April 3

1,461.15

March 28

1,455.8545

April 4

1,486.3355

March 29

1,437.078

April 5

1,513.663

Average weekly

1,452.191

Average weekly

1,470.8927

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.935 manats or 0.76 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,388.1226 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 25

-

April 1

2,353.463

March 26

-

April 2

2,409.58

March 27

2,631.2345

April 3

2,444.3705

March 28

2,464.32

April 4

2,397.6715

March 29

2,321.894

April 5

2,335.528

Average weekly

2,472.4828

Average weekly

2,388.1226

