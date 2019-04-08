Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan

8 April 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:43
Azerbaijani regions see increase in bank deposits
Finance 13:29
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange falls on CBA notes
Finance 4 April 17:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 3
Finance 3 April 10:39
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 April 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2
Finance 2 April 11:00
Latest
Tomato prices sharply rise in Iran
Iran 20:48
Iran's Market Regulatory Committee talks on import of meat
Economy 20:47
Iran designates U.S. military forces as 'terrorist' group
Iran 20:47
Erdogan: Tourists from Russia - important for Turkey
Tourism 19:50
U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
US 19:06
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:43
Uzbekistan to reform civil legislation to attract foreign investments
Economy 18:22
Districts of Kazakhstan's Turkistan region to get $2.62M to solve problems of population
Economy 18:22
President Aliyev allocates funds for construction of Samukh District Central Hospital
Politics 18:09