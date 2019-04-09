Gold, silver prices keep rising in Azerbaijan

9 April 2019 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the prices on April 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.083 manats to 2,208.963 manats per ounce in the country on April 9 compared to the price on April 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.2041 manats to 25.9451 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.4205 manats to 1,535.797 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 1.836 manats to 2,345.269 manats.

Precious metals

April 9, 2019

April 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,208.963

2,203.88

Silver

XAG

25.9451

25.741

Platinum

XPT

1,535.797

1,543.2175

Palladium

XPD

2,345.269

2,347.105

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 9)

