Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

15 April 2019 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 15 compare to April 12, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.984 manats to 2,191.9715 manats per ounce in the country on April 15 compared to the price on April 12.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0263 manats to 25.4468 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.5705 manats to 1,513.3995 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 4.6155 manats to 2,329.986 manats.

Precious metals

April 15, 2019

April 12, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,191.9715

2,197.9555

Silver

XAG

25.4468

25.4731

Platinum

XPT

1,513.3995

1,519.97

Palladium

XPD

2,329.986

2,334.6015

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 15)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world
Politics 10:32
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
PM: Azerbaijan takes active part in global platforms to contribute to int’l peace
Politics 10:13
Italy would 50% depend on gas imports through Germany without TAP: managing director
Oil&Gas 10:09
WB talks implementing Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:18
Latest
Gasoline consumption of Iran`s domestic vehicles too high
Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
GM Uzbekistan to start collecting cars in Russia this summer
Economy 10:59
Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Bulgaria
Society 10:39
IMF reveals Turkmen GDP forecast for 2019
Finance 10:34
Official: Terrorist groups in occupied Azerbaijani lands posing threat to world
Politics 10:32
Azerbaijan's national air carrier presents new destinations to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh (PHOTO)
Business 10:24
Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to French president
Turkmenistan 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 15
Finance 10:18