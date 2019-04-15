Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 15 compare to April 12, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.984 manats to 2,191.9715 manats per ounce in the country on April 15 compared to the price on April 12.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0263 manats to 25.4468 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.5705 manats to 1,513.3995 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 4.6155 manats to 2,329.986 manats.

Precious metals April 15, 2019 April 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,191.9715 2,197.9555 Silver XAG 25.4468 25.4731 Platinum XPT 1,513.3995 1,519.97 Palladium XPD 2,329.986 2,334.6015

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 15)

