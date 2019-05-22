Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

22 May 2019 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Gold, platinum and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 22 compared to the prices of May 21, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.2045 manats to 2,165.443 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0142 manats to 24.5601 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.62 manats to 1,379.295 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.906 manats to 2,245.105 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 22, 2019

May 21, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,165.4430

2,168.6475

Silver

XAG

24.5601

24.5459

Platinum

XPT

1,379.2950

1,393.9150

Palladium

XPD

2,245.1050

2,276.0110

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 22)

