Money transfers from Kazakhstan abroad increase

6 June 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russia announces transit forecast for Turkmen oil
Oil&Gas 13:15
Kazakh railways operator increases assets volume
Finance 13:01
Plant launch rescheduled in Kazakhstan's industrial zone
Economy 12:25
Volume of deposits up in Kazakh banks
Finance 12:24
Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region to realize more investment projects
Economy 11:59
Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 10:21
Latest
Iranian cryptocurrency to be commissioned soon
Economy 14:10
Iran expected to import 1.6 million tons of rice until March 2020
Economy 14:02
Iran Chamber of Commerce intends to promote oil offering at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13:58
Iranian minister submits resignation letter to president
Iran 13:49
Iran Railways looks to renovate 280 passenger wagons
Economy 13:18
Russia announces transit forecast for Turkmen oil
Oil&Gas 13:15
Turkmenistan’s Ashgabatgas calls for economical use of natural gas
Oil&Gas 13:11
Kazakh railways operator increases assets volume
Finance 13:01
Swiss Rieter plans to supply equipment worth over $100M to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:58