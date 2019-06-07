Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ invests in sovereign bonds of Turkey

7 June 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) by 2.8 times in 2018 reduced investment in securities, deposits and current accounts that do not have an investment rating, Trend reports referring to a report by the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, investments amounted to $311.12 million in 2018, and to $861.31 million in 2017.

However, as noted in the report, the fund invested in sovereign bonds of Turkey in the amount of 309.1 million manats.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan was established in 1999, and its assets at that time amounted to $271 million.

According to the regulations on SOFAZ, its funds can be used for the construction and reconstruction of strategically important infrastructure facilities, as well as solving important problems.

The main objectives of SOFAZ consist of accumulating funds and allocating the Fund’s assets abroad for minimizing the negative impact on the economy, preventing the ‘Dutch disease’ to some extent, ensuring the accumulation of funds for future generations and maintaining current socio-economic processes in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge nears completion
Economy 15:58
Azerbaijan, Russia can create joint venture in geological exploration
Oil&Gas 14:57
Portal for electronic auctions in Azerbaijan presented in Baku
Business 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export of household containers
Economy 14:02
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Turkey 13:33
Azerbaijani sweets manufacturer eyes to export products to new market
Economy 12:04
Latest
Iranian companies to provide tires for domestic market needs
Economy 16:09
Iran exports 10% of its products to Afghanistan
Economy 16:03
End of May, PM steps down as Conservative leader
Other News 16:01
Construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge nears completion
Economy 15:58
Kazakhstan increases its gold reserves
Economy 15:53
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy tubing pipes' parts
Economy 15:48
Project worth over $8M to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:34
U.S. and Russia blame each other for near collision in East China Sea
Other News 15:32
EY and BBG name the winner of the 6th Robin Bennett award (PHOTO)
Economy 15:04