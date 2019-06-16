Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.3815 manats or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,267.5909 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 3 2,231.3775 June 10 2,258.0590 June 4 2,249.2530 June 11 2,259.0535 June 5 - June 12 2,265.1565 June 6 - June 13 2,269.2450 June 7 2,265.9300 June 14 2,286.4405 Average weekly 2,248.8535 Average weekly 2,267.5909

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2269 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.1786 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 3 24.8961 June 10 25.1671 June 4 25.0631 June 11 25.0239 June 5 - June 12 25.1684 June 6 - June 13 25.1396 June 7 25.3030 June 14 25.3940 Average weekly 25.0874 Average weekly 25.1786

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 9.6016 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,379.4616 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 3 1,362.6350 June 10 1,369.8600 June 4 1,393.6175 June 11 1,371.1180 June 5 - June 12 1,391.4500 June 6 - June 13 1,381.4880 June 7 1,368.4065 June 14 1,383.3920 Average weekly 1,374.8863 Average weekly 1,379.4616

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.2946 manats or 3.09 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,378.1011 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 3 2,287.5285 June 10 2,306.8065 June 4 2,253.0610 June 11 2,344.5295 June 5 - June 12 2,379.9745 June 6 - June 13 2,393.9740 June 7 2,299.9470 June 14 2,465.2210 Average weekly 2,280.1788 Average weekly 2,378.1011

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news