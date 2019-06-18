Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

18 June 2019 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.066 manats to 2,281.3745 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1298 manats to 25.2642 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 35.8445 manats to 1,347.5475 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.1225 manats to 2,486.3435 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 18, 2019

June 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,281.3745

2,286.4405

Silver

XAG

25.2642

25.3940

Platinum

XPT

1,347.5475

1,383.3920

Palladium

XPD

2,486.3435

2,465.2210

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 18)

