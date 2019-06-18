Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 5.066 manats to 2,281.3745 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1298 manats to 25.2642 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 35.8445 manats to 1,347.5475 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 21.1225 manats to 2,486.3435 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
June 18, 2019
|
June 14, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,281.3745
|
2,286.4405
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.2642
|
25.3940
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,347.5475
|
1,383.3920
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,486.3435
|
2,465.2210
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 18)
