Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.066 manats to 2,281.3745 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1298 manats to 25.2642 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 35.8445 manats to 1,347.5475 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.1225 manats to 2,486.3435 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 18, 2019 June 14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,281.3745 2,286.4405 Silver XAG 25.2642 25.3940 Platinum XPT 1,347.5475 1,383.3920 Palladium XPD 2,486.3435 2,465.2210