Euro rate in Uzbekistan rises sharply

24 June 2019 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates that will be effective from June 25, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The dollar is worth 8,562.34 soums, the euro - 9,731.96.

Unlike the US currency, which is showing regular, but gradual growth (+17.06 last week and 26.60 this one), the euro behaves unstably.

Last week, the European currency lost 86.52 soums to Uzbek currency and jumped 165.96 this time.

The Russian ruble slightly added. Its cost increased by 2.77 soums and amounted to 135.34 soums.

After the currency reform in 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its position in the market, but the soum gradually lost its position against world currencies.

However, changes in the rate are also seasonal, so that after significant fluctuations and growth in certain periods, it is quite possible that soum will be strengthened.

