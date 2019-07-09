Repos make up most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange

9 July 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 126.8 million manats on July 8, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the recent transactions were for repo operations, amounting to 65.99 million manats.

Transactions were also made on bonds in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to $60.8 million.

During the day, transactions were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (60.76 million manats) and USD bonds of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR ($5,200).

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of shares of BSE amounted to 8,100 manats. During the day, 1,900 transactions on shares were concluded.

