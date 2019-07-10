Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply

10 July 2019 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term government bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 200 million manats with a maturity of 28 days, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The demand at the auction exceeded the supply by more than four times, as 16 investors filed 22 applications for 939.911 million manats, BSE said.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.4966 manats (6.51 percent), the weighted average price was also 99.4787 manats (6.51 percent). The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 200 million manats.

The deadline for payment on notes is August 7, 2019.

The short-term notes are an instrument of monetary and credit policy for regulating the money stock in circulation. Only banks can acquire notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 10)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: 29 nominations entered UNESCO World Heritage List at Baku session (PHOTO)
Society 18:27
Inflation risks in Azerbaijan balanced
Business 17:40
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 17:22
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to lay water and sewage pipes abroad
Economy 16:18
Number of hired workers growing in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:15
Azerbaijan continues to fulfill its obligations to OPEC+
Oil&Gas 15:59
Latest
Dried fruit producer in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases output
Economy 18:31
Erdogan: head of Central Bank did not follow government’s instructions
Turkey 18:30
Minister: 29 nominations entered UNESCO World Heritage List at Baku session (PHOTO)
Society 18:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
Politics 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Politics 18:01
Kazakhstan to launch manufacturing batteries for electric cars
Economy 18:01
Oil gains on U.S. inventory drawdown, Gulf of Mexico storm
Other News 17:53
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy extruder knives
Tenders 17:52
E-wallet to be available in all Azerbaijani regions
Business 17:50