Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 11
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 12
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9123 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 8
|
1.9096
|
July 15
|
1.9162
|
July 9
|
1.9070
|
July 16
|
1.9142
|
July 10
|
1.9053
|
July 17
|
1.9066
|
July 11
|
1.9170
|
July 18
|
1.9102
|
July 12
|
1.9162
|
July 19
|
1.9142
|
Average weekly
|
1.9110
|
Average weekly
|
1.9123
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.74 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.027 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 8
|
0.0267
|
July 15
|
0.0269
|
July 9
|
0.0267
|
July 16
|
0.0271
|
July 10
|
0.0266
|
July 17
|
0.0270
|
July 11
|
0.0270
|
July 18
|
0.0270
|
July 12
|
0.0270
|
July 19
|
0.0271
|
Average weekly
|
0.0268
|
Average weekly
|
0.027
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0051 percent or 1.72 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 8
|
0.2957
|
July 15
|
0.2968
|
July 9
|
0.2965
|
July 16
|
0.2974
|
July 10
|
0.2964
|
July 17
|
0.2976
|
July 11
|
0.2998
|
July 18
|
0.2991
|
July 12
|
0.2989
|
July 19
|
0.3019
|
Average weekly
|
0.2975
|
Average weekly
|
0.2986
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news