Dollar rate in Uzbekistan grows by 40 soums

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from July 23, Trend reports with reference to bank.

The dollar continues to grow this week. The US currency rose by 40.1 soum. Starting from tomorrow, 1 dollar will cost 8,624.51 soums.

The euro is also going up. The value of the European currency rose to 9676.7 soums, having increased by 2.83 soums compared with the previous week.

The Russian ruble has grown slightly. Its value increased by 0.58 soums and amounted to 136.92 soums.

