New exchange rate in Uzbekistan: dollar is rising, euro falls

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published exchange rates that will be in effect in the country from July 30, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

One dollar in Uzbekistan will cost 8666.71 soums (+42.20), and one euro - 9641.71 (-34.99).

The Russian ruble fell a little and reached 136.63 soums (-0.29).

After the currency reform in 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its position in the market, but the sum gradually lost its position against world currencies.

However, the changes in the course are also seasonal.

