EIB allocated €8.93B total lending to EaP countries since 2007

30 July 2019 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Total lending of the European Investment Bank (EIB) to the Eastern Partnership countries stood at €8.93 billion since 2007 to 2018, Trend reports citing EIB.

In 2018, EIB’s lending volume in the Eastern Neighbourhood reached €632 million, a slight decline compared to the previous year when the Bank lent €734 million to the region.

Support for infrastructure (transport, energy, water) in 2018 accounted for 61 percent of the lending volume, followed by assistance to the private sector (25 percent), manufacturing (9 percent) and agriculture (6 percent).

Projects funded by the EIB contributed to achieving the “20 deliverables for 2020” in Eastern Partnership countries, as established by the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

EaP is a joint initiative involving the EU, its member states and six Eastern European Partners: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

The Eastern Partnership aims to increase open prosperity, stability in the region and development of comprehensive areas including economic development, strengthening institutions, good governance, connectivity, energy efficiency, environment and climate change.

