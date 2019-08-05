EBRD focuses on supporting the private sector in Georgia (Exclusive)

5 August 2019 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia to expand light signaling system at Tbilisi international airport
Economy 5 August 18:46
Georgian TBC Bank offers its clients simplified mortgage terms
Finance 5 August 16:57
Georgia launches Krakow-Kutaisi direct flights
Tourism 5 August 16:37
Wine exports from Georgia grow by 4%
Economy 5 August 15:04
Gas consumption increases by 18% in Georgia
Oil&Gas 5 August 14:29
Azerbaijan ranks first in tourist flow to Georgia
Tourism 5 August 13:59
Latest
At U.S.-Mexico border, a bus becomes a school for migrant children in limbo
World 01:48
Yemeni Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi airports, air base
World 01:16
Manchester United sign defender Maguire
World 00:24
Cyclist dies after crash during Tour of Poland cycling race
World 00:01
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack
Azerbaijan 5 August 23:41
Hong Kong protests descend into chaos during citywide strike
World 5 August 23:22
Syrian army declares resumption of military operations in Idlib
World 5 August 22:52
At least two dead following rafting accident in west Austria
World 5 August 22:26
Syrian airstrikes continue in Idlib following faltering cease-fire: monitor
World 5 August 21:51