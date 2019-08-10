Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10
By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 2
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0114 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9022 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 29
|
1.8916
|
August 5
|
1.8918
|
July 30
|
1.8933
|
August 6
|
1.9046
|
July 31
|
1.8964
|
August 7
|
1.9059
|
August 1
|
1.8788
|
August 8
|
1.9056
|
August 2
|
1.8839
|
August 9
|
1.9032
|
Average weekly
|
1.8888
|
Average weekly
|
1.9022
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 29
|
0.0268
|
August 5
|
0.0260
|
July 30
|
0.0268
|
August 6
|
0.0259
|
July 31
|
0.0268
|
August 7
|
0.0261
|
August 1
|
0.0267
|
August 8
|
0.0261
|
August 2
|
0.0264
|
August 9
|
0.0261
|
Average weekly
|
0.0267
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.007 manats or 2.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3076 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 29
|
0.2999
|
August 5
|
0.3034
|
July 30
|
0.3028
|
August 6
|
0.3061
|
July 31
|
0.3057
|
August 7
|
0.3078
|
August 1
|
0.3050
|
August 8
|
0.3101
|
August 2
|
0.3034
|
August 9
|
0.3104
|
Average weekly
|
0.3034
|
Average weekly
|
0.3076
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news