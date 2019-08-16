Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.9 million manats on Aug. 15, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the repo transactions. Their daily volume amounted to 3.4 million manats.

Some 517,900 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

During the day, deals were made on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan (8,700 manats) and USD bonds of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR ($299,500).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

