Dollar depreciates against Uzbek soum for third day in row

23 August 2019 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 23

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The rate of the national currency of Uzbekistan continues to strengthen against the dollar and the euro on the currency exchange, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Soum strengthened to 9366 soums (-5.00) per dollar. The European currency fell to 10.469 soums (-33.00).

It is noteworthy that the last time the national currency showed growth in July, and then began to plummet.

Earlier Trend reported that Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency will now be formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek President bans import of energy-intensive equipment
Oil&Gas 14:40
Foreign enterprises manufacture products worth $5.5B in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:27
Russia, Uzbekistan signed contracts for almost $30 M
Economy 13:47
Uzbekistan plans to supply two KamAZ truck models to Afghanistan
Economy 13:10
Uzbekistan plans to boost share of renewable energy sources to over 25%
Oil&Gas 12:31
Uzbekistan may build gas-chemical complex to develop new gas field
Oil&Gas 11:44
Latest
Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates talk space exploration development
Economy 15:41
Religious monuments in occupied Azerbaijani lands subject to vandalism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:36
Agriculture provides commercial opportunities for Dutch companies in Azerbaijan: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 15:34
Azerbaijan continues trainings for SME entities (PHOTO)
Economy 15:32
Azerbaijan’s direct & guaranteed external state debt decreases
Finance 15:32
Huawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared
Other News 15:31
Netherlands believes in potential expansion of Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:16
EU position on Brexit remains unified - Commission
Europe 15:06
Fuel’s prices not to increase in Georgia
Oil&Gas 15:03