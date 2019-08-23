Dollar depreciates against Uzbek soum for third day in row

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 23

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The rate of the national currency of Uzbekistan continues to strengthen against the dollar and the euro on the currency exchange, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Soum strengthened to 9366 soums (-5.00) per dollar. The European currency fell to 10.469 soums (-33.00).

It is noteworthy that the last time the national currency showed growth in July, and then began to plummet.

Earlier Trend reported that Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency will now be formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

