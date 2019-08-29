Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 29 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 12.9795 manats to 2,623.2105 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4228 manats to 31.2996 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 66.1725 manats to 1,544.2375 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 6.851 manats to 2,510.1775 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 29, 2019 Aug. 28, 2019 Gold XAU 2,623.2105 2,610.2310 Silver XAG 31.2996 30.8768 Platinum XPT 1,544.2375 1,478.0650 Palladium XPD 2,510.1775 2,517.0285