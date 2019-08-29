Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29
By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 29 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The price of gold increased by 12.9795 manats to 2,623.2105 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.4228 manats to 31.2996 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 66.1725 manats to 1,544.2375 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 6.851 manats to 2,510.1775 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Aug. 29, 2019
|
Aug. 28, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,623.2105
|
2,610.2310
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
31.2996
|
30.8768
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,544.2375
|
1,478.0650
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,510.1775
|
2,517.0285
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 29)
