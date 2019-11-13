Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13

13 November 2019 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13, compared to the prices on Nov. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by seven manat to 2,482 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,483 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.2 manat to over 2,900 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 13, 2019

Nov. 12, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,482.6120

2,475.5485

Silver

XAG

28.7028

28.7033

Platinum

XPT

1,483.5050

1,496.1700

Palladium

XPD

2,900.8545

2,870.6285

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 13)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12
Finance 12 November 11:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 9 November 11:03
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8
Finance 8 November 10:21
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 7
Finance 7 November 09:58
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6
Finance 6 November 10:31
Gold prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5
Finance 5 November 18:30
Latest
Turkey-Israel trade turnover increases by almost $130M in September 2019
Turkey 12:10
Over 400 bank branches suspend activity in Iran
Business 12:09
Turkey - Syria trade turnover up by over $21M in September 2019
Turkey 12:03
Sulfuric acid plant commissioned in Iran's south-east
Business 12:02
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover up by $5.6M in September 2019
Turkey 11:56
ITOCHU acquires shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Co
Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration: Politicization of religion concerning humanity
Politics 11:54
China has not issued any digital currencies - central bank
China 11:52
Eastern Partnership Media Conference to focus on economic sustainability, donor support
Politics 11:30