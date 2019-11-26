Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26, compared to the prices on Nov. 25, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 11.1 manat and amounted to 2,473 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1427 manat and amounted to 28.6930 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.9 manat and amounted to just under 1,531 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 32.6 manat to 3,073 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 26, 2019 Nov. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,473.8740 2,485.0175 Silver XAG 28.6930 28.8357 Platinum XPT 1,530.8500 1,523.9395 Palladium XPD 3,073.2940 3,040.6285