Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26

26 November 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26, compared to the prices on Nov. 25, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 11.1 manat and amounted to 2,473 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1427 manat and amounted to 28.6930 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.9 manat and amounted to just under 1,531 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 32.6 manat to 3,073 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 26, 2019

Nov. 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,473.8740

2,485.0175

Silver

XAG

28.6930

28.8357

Platinum

XPT

1,530.8500

1,523.9395

Palladium

XPD

3,073.2940

3,040.6285

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 26)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25
Finance 25 November 10:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 24 November 11:46
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22
Finance 22 November 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 21 November 10:02
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20
Finance 20 November 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19
Finance 19 November 10:13
Latest
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes trading data for Nov. 18-24
Business 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:18
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:14
Number of private medical insurers in Georgia increases
Finance 10:05
Greenfields Petroleum Corp shares traded down
Oil&Gas 09:56
Georgian insurance sector profit declines
Finance 09:55
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy transformers via tender
Tenders 09:52
Turkmen telecom company opens tender for audit
Tenders 09:49
Uzbekistan’s bank places international bonds for first time
Finance 09:46