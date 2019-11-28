Over 290,000 tons of cotton harvested in Azerbaijan to date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

As of Nov. 27, 2019, cotton receiving points throughout Azerbaijan received over 290,100 tons of cotton, which is 34.1 percent higher compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the country's Agriculture Ministry.

For comparison, this figure was 216,400 tons in the same period of 2018.

In 2019, so far, Saatli (41,200 hectares), Barda (33,500 hectares), Aghjabadi (31,900 tons), Beylagan (29,800 tons) and Bilasuvar (29,300 tons) districts are leading by the amount of cotton harvested.

The main reason for the increase in productivity, as the ministry noted, is the proper observance of the rules of agrotechnical maintenance, the high level of fertilizer supply and the harvesting of products from the fields without any technical losses.

Cotton is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the number of cotton growers in 20 districts of Azerbaijan reached 18,000 people, which is 2,373 people more compared to 2018.

Cotton growing is considered one of the labor-intensive areas of agriculture.

There are 23 cotton processing plants, seven yarn factories and three cotton oil enterprises in the country.

In Azerbaijan, cotton production provides main income for over 200,000 people, including farmers, seasonal workers, and specialists working in the cotton fields such as agronomists, mechanics, drivers and others.

In this regard, cotton growing plays an important role in the development of agricultural employment of the country.

A new stage in the development of cotton growing began in the country in 2016, according to the state program aimed at the development of this sector.

In 2016, the sown area increased by 2.7 times compared to the preceding year and amounted to 51,400 hectares. Cotton production increased by 2.5 times and reached 89,400 tons.

In 2015, these indicators amounted to 18,700 hectares and 35,200 tons, respectively.

Record levels of cotton production in Azerbaijan during the period of the country’s independence were reached in 2018.

Last year, 230,400 tons of raw cotton was harvested, which is 6.5 times higher since 2015.

