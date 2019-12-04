Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4, compared to the prices on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 30.1 manat and amounted to 2,514 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4744 manat and amounted to just under 29.2 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 22 manat and exceeded 1,549 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.3 manat and amounted to slightly over 3,148 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 4, 2019 Dec. 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,514.0025 2,483.8190 Silver XAG 29.1995 28.7251 Platinum XPT 1,549.8560 1,527.8665 Palladium XPD 3,148.2215 3,155.5910