Trade turnover through “green corridor” in Azerbaijan reaches $7B

6 December 2019 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

By the end of this year, the volume of trade turnover through the “green corridor” in Azerbaijan will reach $7 billion, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a business forum organized by the country’s Caspian Energy Club, Trend reports from the event.

Mehdiyev noted that it is expected that in 2020, the volume of this indicator will increase even more.

According to the data provided by the chairman, about a quarter of all imports and slightly more than a quarter of all exports account for the participants of the “green corridor”.

