Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30

Gold and silver prices slightly increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30, compared to the prices on Dec. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 2.7 manat and amounted to 2,574 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0452 manat and amounted to 30.4 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by over 2.2 manat and amounted to 1,615 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 5.8 manat and amounted to over 3,240 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 30, 2019
|
Dec. 27, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,574.8115
|
2,572.0235
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.4661
|
30.4209
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,615.7480
|
1,618.0430
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,240.8885
|
3,246.7110
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 30)
