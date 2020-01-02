Inflation in Uzbekistan exceeds 15% in 2019

2 January 2020 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest to buy MX2034 Transmitter via tender
Tenders 13:33
Ernst and Young, Uzbekneftegaz implement joint project in energy sector
Oil&Gas 12:09
Construction of second combined cycle gas turbine unit at Navoi TPP completed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:24
Epsilon completes pipeline construction in Uzbekistan
Construction 11:19
Uzbekistan obtains gas flow of 750,000 cubic meters daily at 2 wells in Talimarzhan field
Oil&Gas 09:55
Heads of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for co-op
Business 09:44
Latest
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:38
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest to buy MX2034 Transmitter via tender
Tenders 13:33
Work with problem loans in 2019 summarized in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:22
Turkmenistan optimizing customs clearance of goods
Business 12:30
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:30
Petrofac gets new contract for Mabrouk gas project
Oil&Gas 12:25
Ernst and Young, Uzbekneftegaz implement joint project in energy sector
Oil&Gas 12:09
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:00
Ex-MP: Iran should be governed through non-oil exports, tax revenues
Oil&Gas 11:58