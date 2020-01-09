Iranian currency rates for Jan. 9

9 January 2020 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 24 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 13 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,689 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,053

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,119

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,445

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,742

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,248

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,387

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,114

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,455

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,212

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,918

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,964

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,095

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,517

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,857

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,106

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,492

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,571

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,057

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,050

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,660

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,266

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,192

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,689

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,099

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,658

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,030

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,920

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,755

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,854

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,609 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,048 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies
Finance 12:44
Iran to lead Middle East’s oil & gas transmission pipeline length additions
Oil&Gas 12:42
Two scenarios for oil supply amid tension in Middle East
Oil&Gas 11:15
Ambassador talks work of Iran businessmen in Kazakhstan, banking issues
Business 11:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 9
Finance 10:06
Iranian minister talks about causes of Ukrainian plane crash
Iran 09:29
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary OJSC extends tender to buy spares for locomotives, wagons
Tenders 13:03
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies
Finance 12:44
Iran to lead Middle East’s oil & gas transmission pipeline length additions
Oil&Gas 12:42
WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
Business 12:34
Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed
Uzbekistan 12:31
Georgia plans to build tourist center on territory of largest HPP
Construction 12:28
Famous astronaut excluded from Azerbaijan's list of undesirable persons
Politics 12:20
Azerbaijan Airlines named most punctual airline in Europe
Transport 12:14
Uzbekistan to hold tender with IFC support for construction of solar power plants
Oil&Gas 12:00