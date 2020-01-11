Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction

11 January 2020 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on Jan. 14, Trend reports referring to CBA.

During the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 150 million manat ($88.2 million). The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 5.76 to 7.49 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

Presently, 30 banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 11)

