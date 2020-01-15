Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

15 January 2020 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to CBA on Jan. 15.

The demand from banks exceeded the supply by five times, amounting to 757 million manat ($445 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 5.7 percent. The period distribution of funds is 28 days.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan began to hold the deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

During the deposit auctions, CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 15)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:01
US analyst: Parliamentary elections to greatly contribute to strengthening democratic institutions in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:49
Azerbaijan unveils consolidated budget execution report for 2019
Finance 19:22
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 18:56
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 17:49
Reforms boost Azerbaijan to outrank CIS countries by social welfare indicators
Finance 16:58
Latest
Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM
Russia 21:23
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:01
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: European Parliament’s resolution - binding document
Politics 20:58
Iran discloses funds allocated to develop modern irrigation systems
Business 20:42
US analyst: Parliamentary elections to greatly contribute to strengthening democratic institutions in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:49
Georgia postpones commissioning of gas storage
Construction 19:38
Iran to increase production of catalysts
Oil&Gas 19:35
Georgia restores significant part of country's tea plantations
Business 19:23
Azerbaijan unveils consolidated budget execution report for 2019
Finance 19:22