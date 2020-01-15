Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to CBA on Jan. 15.

The demand from banks exceeded the supply by five times, amounting to 757 million manat ($445 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 5.7 percent. The period distribution of funds is 28 days.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan began to hold the deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

During the deposit auctions, CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 15)

