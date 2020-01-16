Iranian currency rates for Jan. 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 23 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 11 currencies have decreased on Jan. 16, compared to the rates on Jan. 15, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,845 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan.16 Iranian rial on Jan.15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,807 54,723 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,546 43,424 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,441 4,437 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,745 4,733 1 Danish krone DKK 6,269 6,259 1 Indian rupee INR 594 593 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,403 138,482 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,138 27,128 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,208 38,223 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,405 5,401 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,200 32,166 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,758 27,774 1 South African rand ZAR 2,921 2,916 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,145 7,134 1 Russian ruble RUB 685 684 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,012 28,976 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,706 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,202 31,171 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,551 49,568 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,907 36,839 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,041 30,053 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,101 6,092 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,659 138,772 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,324 10,300 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,226 36,275 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,845 46,761 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,089 11,059 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,610 14,610 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,077 3,067 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,830 19,814 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,858 82,808 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,648 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,804 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,599 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,182 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news