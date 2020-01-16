Iranian currency rates for Jan. 16

16 January 2020 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 23 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 11 currencies have decreased on Jan. 16, compared to the rates on Jan. 15, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,845 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan.16

Iranian rial on Jan.15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,807

54,723

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,546

43,424

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,441

4,437

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,745

4,733

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,269

6,259

1 Indian rupee

INR

594

593

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,403

138,482

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,138

27,128

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,208

38,223

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,405

5,401

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,200

32,166

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,758

27,774

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,921

2,916

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,145

7,134

1 Russian ruble

RUB

685

684

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,524

3,528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,012

28,976

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,706

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,202

31,171

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,551

49,568

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,315

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,907

36,839

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,041

30,053

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,101

6,092

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,659

138,772

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,324

10,300

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,226

36,275

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,845

46,761

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,089

11,059

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,610

14,610

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,077

3,067

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,830

19,814

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,858

82,808

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,648 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,804 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,599 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,182 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 130,000-133,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

