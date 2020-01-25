Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 13.3 manat ($7.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,651 manat ($1,559).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 13 2,644.7920 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 2,616.2745 Jan. 21 2,663.1690 Jan. 15 2,638.6465 Jan. 22 2,640.1595 Jan. 16 2,644.8175 Jan. 23 2,650.1725 Jan. 17 2,645.0810 Jan. 24 2,651.6600 Average weekly 2,637.9223 Average weekly 2,651.1290

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat ($0.06) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 13 30.6557 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 30.2419 Jan. 21 30.8486 Jan. 15 30.3960 Jan. 22 30.1862 Jan. 16 30.4892 Jan. 23 30.2276 Jan. 17 30.6430 Jan. 24 30.2379 Average weekly 30.4852 Average weekly 30.3751

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 29 manat ($17) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,716 manat ($1,009).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 13 1,657.0750 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 1,647.2150 Jan. 21 1,739.8480 Jan. 15 1,684.3855 Jan. 22 1,702.3375 Jan. 16 1,732.1725 Jan. 23 1,721.8705 Jan. 17 1,718.6150 Jan. 24 1,703.7910 Average weekly 1,687.8926 Average weekly 1,716.9618

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 444.1 manat ($261.2) or 10.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,203 manat ($2,472).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 13 3,599.8350 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 3,618.0505 Jan. 21 4,286.2695 Jan. 15 3,733.0300 Jan. 22 4,125.0840 Jan. 16 3,872.7275 Jan. 23 4,261.6790 Jan. 17 3,971.2170 Jan. 24 4,139.3215 Average weekly 3,758.9720 Average weekly 4,203.0885

