Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 13.3 manat ($7.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,651 manat ($1,559).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 13
|
2,644.7920
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
2,616.2745
|
Jan. 21
|
2,663.1690
|
Jan. 15
|
2,638.6465
|
Jan. 22
|
2,640.1595
|
Jan. 16
|
2,644.8175
|
Jan. 23
|
2,650.1725
|
Jan. 17
|
2,645.0810
|
Jan. 24
|
2,651.6600
|
Average weekly
|
2,637.9223
|
Average weekly
|
2,651.1290
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat ($0.06) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 13
|
30.6557
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
30.2419
|
Jan. 21
|
30.8486
|
Jan. 15
|
30.3960
|
Jan. 22
|
30.1862
|
Jan. 16
|
30.4892
|
Jan. 23
|
30.2276
|
Jan. 17
|
30.6430
|
Jan. 24
|
30.2379
|
Average weekly
|
30.4852
|
Average weekly
|
30.3751
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 29 manat ($17) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,716 manat ($1,009).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 13
|
1,657.0750
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
1,647.2150
|
Jan. 21
|
1,739.8480
|
Jan. 15
|
1,684.3855
|
Jan. 22
|
1,702.3375
|
Jan. 16
|
1,732.1725
|
Jan. 23
|
1,721.8705
|
Jan. 17
|
1,718.6150
|
Jan. 24
|
1,703.7910
|
Average weekly
|
1,687.8926
|
Average weekly
|
1,716.9618
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 444.1 manat ($261.2) or 10.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,203 manat ($2,472).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 13
|
3,599.8350
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
3,618.0505
|
Jan. 21
|
4,286.2695
|
Jan. 15
|
3,733.0300
|
Jan. 22
|
4,125.0840
|
Jan. 16
|
3,872.7275
|
Jan. 23
|
4,261.6790
|
Jan. 17
|
3,971.2170
|
Jan. 24
|
4,139.3215
|
Average weekly
|
3,758.9720
|
Average weekly
|
4,203.0885
