Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

25 January 2020 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 13.3 manat ($7.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,651 manat ($1,559).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 13

2,644.7920

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 14

2,616.2745

Jan. 21

2,663.1690

Jan. 15

2,638.6465

Jan. 22

2,640.1595

Jan. 16

2,644.8175

Jan. 23

2,650.1725

Jan. 17

2,645.0810

Jan. 24

2,651.6600

Average weekly

2,637.9223

Average weekly

2,651.1290

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat ($0.06) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Jan. 13

30.6557

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 14

30.2419

Jan. 21

30.8486

Jan. 15

30.3960

Jan. 22

30.1862

Jan. 16

30.4892

Jan. 23

30.2276

Jan. 17

30.6430

Jan. 24

30.2379

Average weekly

30.4852

Average weekly

30.3751

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 29 manat ($17) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,716 manat ($1,009).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Jan. 13

1,657.0750

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 14

1,647.2150

Jan. 21

1,739.8480

Jan. 15

1,684.3855

Jan. 22

1,702.3375

Jan. 16

1,732.1725

Jan. 23

1,721.8705

Jan. 17

1,718.6150

Jan. 24

1,703.7910

Average weekly

1,687.8926

Average weekly

1,716.9618

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 444.1 manat ($261.2) or 10.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,203 manat ($2,472).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Jan. 13

3,599.8350

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 14

3,618.0505

Jan. 21

4,286.2695

Jan. 15

3,733.0300

Jan. 22

4,125.0840

Jan. 16

3,872.7275

Jan. 23

4,261.6790

Jan. 17

3,971.2170

Jan. 24

4,139.3215

Average weekly

3,758.9720

Average weekly

4,203.0885

