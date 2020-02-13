Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

Gold and palladium prices increased, while platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, compared to the prices on Feb. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11 manat and amounted to 2,675 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0022 manat and amounted to 29.9455 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.6 manat and amounted to 1,644 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 100.3 manat and amounted to 4,086 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 13, 2020 Feb. 12, 2020 Gold XAU 2,675.5535 2,664.5205 Silver XAG 29.9455 29.9433 Platinum XPT 1,644.3420 1,650.9805 Palladium XPD 4,086.9275 3,986.6105