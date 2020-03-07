Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 30.3926 manat ($17.8) or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,775 manat ($1,632).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 24
|
2,826.114
|
Mar. 2
|
2,721.649
|
Feb. 25
|
2,814.647
|
Mar. 3
|
2,719.847
|
Feb. 26
|
2,791.91
|
Mar. 4
|
2,793.576
|
Feb. 27
|
2,808.366
|
Mar. 5
|
2,787.4475
|
Feb. 28
|
2,786.844
|
Mar. 6
|
2,853.399
|
Average weekly
|
2,805.576
|
Average weekly
|
2,775.1837
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.78398 manat ($1.04) or 5.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.15712 manat ($17.1).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 24
|
31.76
|
Mar. 2
|
28.8569
|
Feb. 25
|
31.59
|
Mar. 3
|
28.7769
|
Feb. 26
|
30.78
|
Mar. 4
|
29.3269
|
Feb. 27
|
30.73
|
Mar. 5
|
29.263
|
Feb. 28
|
29.81
|
Mar. 6
|
29.5619
|
Average weekly
|
30.94
|
Average weekly
|
29.15712
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 97.7228 manat ($57.4) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,490 manat ($876.4).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 24
|
1,653.471
|
Mar. 2
|
1,499.23
|
Feb. 25
|
1,642.608
|
Mar. 3
|
1,486.412
|
Feb. 26
|
1,585.301
|
Mar. 4
|
1,509.94
|
Feb. 27
|
1,568.513
|
Mar. 5
|
1,488.2905
|
Feb. 28
|
1,491.24
|
Mar. 6
|
1,468.647
|
Average weekly
|
1,588.226
|
Average weekly
|
1,490.5039
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 343.5155 manat ($202) or 7.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,332 manat ($2,548).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 24
|
3,954.34
|
Mar. 2
|
4,503.589
|
Feb. 25
|
4,011.41
|
Mar. 3
|
4,328.251
|
Feb. 26
|
3,986.61
|
Mar. 4
|
4,230.501
|
Feb. 27
|
4,086.93
|
Mar. 5
|
4,320.6605
|
Feb. 28
|
4,153.05
|
Mar. 6
|
4,281.9685
|
Average weekly
|
4,038.47
|
Average weekly
|
4,332.994
---
