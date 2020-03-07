Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 30.3926 manat ($17.8) or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,775 manat ($1,632).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 24 2,826.114 Mar. 2 2,721.649 Feb. 25 2,814.647 Mar. 3 2,719.847 Feb. 26 2,791.91 Mar. 4 2,793.576 Feb. 27 2,808.366 Mar. 5 2,787.4475 Feb. 28 2,786.844 Mar. 6 2,853.399 Average weekly 2,805.576 Average weekly 2,775.1837

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.78398 manat ($1.04) or 5.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.15712 manat ($17.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 24 31.76 Mar. 2 28.8569 Feb. 25 31.59 Mar. 3 28.7769 Feb. 26 30.78 Mar. 4 29.3269 Feb. 27 30.73 Mar. 5 29.263 Feb. 28 29.81 Mar. 6 29.5619 Average weekly 30.94 Average weekly 29.15712

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 97.7228 manat ($57.4) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,490 manat ($876.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 24 1,653.471 Mar. 2 1,499.23 Feb. 25 1,642.608 Mar. 3 1,486.412 Feb. 26 1,585.301 Mar. 4 1,509.94 Feb. 27 1,568.513 Mar. 5 1,488.2905 Feb. 28 1,491.24 Mar. 6 1,468.647 Average weekly 1,588.226 Average weekly 1,490.5039

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 343.5155 manat ($202) or 7.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,332 manat ($2,548).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 24 3,954.34 Mar. 2 4,503.589 Feb. 25 4,011.41 Mar. 3 4,328.251 Feb. 26 3,986.61 Mar. 4 4,230.501 Feb. 27 4,086.93 Mar. 5 4,320.6605 Feb. 28 4,153.05 Mar. 6 4,281.9685 Average weekly 4,038.47 Average weekly 4,332.994

---

