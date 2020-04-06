Iranian currency rates for April 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 6, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 4, 17 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,422 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 6 Iranian rial on April 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,412 51,535 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,975 42,987 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,122 4,124 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,968 3,966 1 Danish krone DKK 6,083 6,079 1 Indian rupee INR 551 550 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,109 134,833 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,127 25,224 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,582 38,715 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,604 29,573 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,659 24,617 1 South African rand ZAR 2,176 2,206 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,229 6,238 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 549 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,505 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,271 25,187 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,146 29,186 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,555 49,344 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,208 2,217 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,247 34,190 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,893 29,186 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,922 5,924 100 Thai baths THB 127,303 127,287 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,601 9,638 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,023 33,971 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,422 45,382 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,462 9,353 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,272 13,203 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,541 2,558 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,217 16,217 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,733 82,799 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,689 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,485 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 146,943 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,588 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.