Azerbaijan discloses rating of best banks in cashless payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Five Azerbaijani big banks ranked the best in various nominations during the contest of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 2019 held among the banks in the field of cashless payments, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

A list of laureates in six categories includes:

Leading bank in cashless payments in POS-terminals - Premium Bank OJSC;

Leading bank in contactless payments - ExpressBank OJSC;

Leading bank in internet banking services - PASHA Bank OJSC;

Leading bank in mobile banking services - Kapital Bank OJSC;

Leading bank in the infrastructure of contactless POS-terminals - PASHA Bank OJSC; and

Leading bank in accepting payments for electronic commerce - Unibank OJSC.

In its message, the Central Bank congratulated the winners and called on all banks to actively develop electronic banking, minimize the use of paper for customer transactions and expand the use of contactless technologies, which became especially relevant during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting from 2013, the Central Bank together with the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan annually holds contests in various nominations in the field of expanding digital payments, applying innovative payment solutions, developing electronic banking and awarding the leading banks.