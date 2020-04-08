Iranian currency rates for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 7, 27 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased in price.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,626 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 8 Iranian rial on April 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,720 51,515 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,209 43,003 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,167 4,160 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,087 4,048 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,085 1 Indian rupee INR 555 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,833 134,639 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,076 25,133 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,605 38,605 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,918 29,793 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,984 25,030 1 South African rand ZAR 2,293 2,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,194 6,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,517 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,753 25,697 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,706 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,410 29,341 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,467 49,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,172 2,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,494 34,415 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,739 29,719 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,954 5,932 100 Thai baths THB 127,818 127,819 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,666 9,657 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,396 34,309 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,626 45,427 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,603 9,560 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,208 13,236 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,588 2,552 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,465 16,334 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,929 82,845 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,957 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,783 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 150,616 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,508 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.